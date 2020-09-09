Upstate family calling for justice & looking for answers following son’s murder

PIEDMONT, S.C. (WSPA) – An upstate family is looking for answers after their loved one was shot and killed after opening his front door on a June night. It happened exactly three months ago and police are still looking for the culprits.

“We’re not going to say ‘happy birthday,’ we’re going to say the reason why we’re here, we want justice,” said Marquis Richey’s Mom, Joy Richey.

A day that is typically surrounded by celebration for the Richey family now riddled with frustration, anger and sadness.

“Marquis is not able to celebrate. When I want to come and see my son, I have to pull up right here and open up by door and talk to my son,” Joy Richey said.

Elijah and Joy Richey told us their son was a very special man with a contagious smile. But his life was cut short June 8 at his home on Will Street in Greer.

“They were initially told there was one or maybe two suspects that were involved that rang the doorbell and asked for a lighter, then there was a confrontation. The victim, Marquis Richey came back inside and said he had been shot,” said Sgt. Chris Forrester with the Greer Police Department.

Sgt. Chris Forrester with the Greer Police Department told us Marquis later died at a nearby hospital. He said they’re still sifting through evidence and trying to put the pieces together. However, there’s still no suspects behind bars.

“If the killers are watching, your days are numbered. Please understand that you’re not getting away with anything,” Richey said.

Until that happens, Richey’s Mom told 7 News, she’s not giving up. Not only on this fight, but she said for all the families who are going through a similar loss.

“Only a few people might have known his name before June the 8th but before I’m said and done, the whole world will know about Marquis,” Richey told us.

Marquis would have been 29 years old Tuesday. If you have any information on what happened, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

The Richey family will also be holding an event on September 12, demanding justice for all families who have lost someone to gun violence. It’s scheduled from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. at 110 Old Grove Road in Piedmont.