Upstate family chosen to travel around the world, live rent-free for a year

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – An Anderson County family has been selected for an exciting opportunity to travel the world for an entire year.

What started out as an online application, turned into a phone call that would change the lives of the Mukri family.

“I started crying,” Meg Mukri said. “I think I started laughing because I thought this was a funny joke,” Colin Mukri said, “This cant be real.”

The couple described their reaction after they received news that they were chosen as one of 12 participants selected out of over 300,000 worldwide applicants in the Airbnb Live Anywhere competition. For the next year, the majority of their travel accommodations, transportation and local experiences will be paid for by Airbnb.

Filmmaker and songwriter Colin Mukri and his wife, Meg, along with their 4-year-old and 2-year-old daughters are gearing up to leave the Upstate and head out to their first adventure.

The participants can travel anywhere in the world and the Mukri family said their first destination will be Alaska. After spending about 4 weeks in Alaska, they plan to use this fall exploring Europe.

“We basically just looked on the map and were like, ‘Lets go somewhere thats epic and beautiful and we’ve never been there’ it seems like a cool place to explore,” Meg said.

The couple said they’re excited to show their young daughters the power of exploring and meeting new people. Colin hopes his family can visit his home country, Malaysia, during their adventure.

“We hope that our girls can see that their mom and dad is brave enough to go build relationships with people all over the world. We hope to explore other cultures, let them try different foods and see different things,” Colin Mukri said.

The family said they’re waiting to make their Spring plans as they watch out for any future COVID-19 travel restrictions and they plan vlog their entire year long experience on YouTube.

To view the other winners, click here.