Upstate family hurt in 2017 crash involving Greenville Co. deputy awarded over $100K in settlement

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A family will get more than $100,000 in a settlement after a crash involving a Greenville County deputy.

The lawsuit said two women — Lamara Wilson and Jaquita Suit — and two children were hurt in a head-on collision with a deputy in 2017.

It happened on West Georgia Road while the four were heading home from Fall for Greenville.

The lawsuit said the patrol car had its lights and sirens on and was going 96 mph.

It slowed to 60 mph before the wreck.

The sheriff’s office has now paid $104,000 to settle the suit.