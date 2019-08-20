Upstate family of 10 have home damaged in storm

Monday’s storms caused damage and power outages across the area. This photo shows the aftermath on College Drive and Victoria Lane in Gaffney. Credit: Leland Lemmons

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) — American Red Cross volunteers are helping two adults and eight children whose home was damaged in Monday’s storms.

The Red Cross said in a news release the family’s home is on Hill Top Drive in Seneca.

Volunteers are helping the family of 10 with financial assistance for food, clothes, lodging and other essentials.

City of Seneca Fire Department said in a Facebook post that Monday’s powerful storm downed trees on several cars and houses.

No injuries were reported.

Powerful storm this afternoon kept every engine company in the city busy including an engine manned with call back… Posted by City of Seneca Fire Department on Monday, August 19, 2019

Lightning may have started a fire at a historic Upstate church.

There were storms in the area when Hodges Presbyterian Church caught fire Monday night in Greenwood County.

An emergency official said they believe the fire was started by lightning.

No one was hurt in the hurt.

Hodges Presbyterian Church is more than 100 years old.

Storms left several hundred Duke Energy customers without power. As of Tuesday morning, the utility reports 49 outages impacting 311 customers in the Carolinas.

Storms caused damage and power outages across the area. This photo shows the aftermath on College Drive and Victoria Lane in Gaffney. Leland Lemmons’ truck is barely visible beneath the downed tree. 7News is told the truck wasn’t totaled but just had some damage to a rear tail light. Credit: Leland Lemmons



