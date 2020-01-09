Upstate fans to hold national championship watch parties

(WSPA) – Fans are gearing up to watch the Clemson Tigers take on the LSU Tigers in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship game.
The game will be held in New Orleans, but fans in the Upstate are planning their own watch parties here at home.
Below, you will find a list of watch parties in our area that are open to the public:
- Watch Party – Mullens Irish Pub – 6:30 p.m. – Seneca
- Clemson Natty Indoor Tailgate – 6 p.m. – 11:59 p.m. Pendleton
- Tailgate Party for the Natty – 5 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. – Clemson
- Orange and Purple Day – 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Clemson
- National Championship Watch Party – 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. – LTO Burger Bar
- Watch Pawty – 7:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. – Greenville