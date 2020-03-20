Upstate farms sell direct to customers to fill shortage

As Upstate stores try to get handle on hoarding, local farmers are stepping up to fill the need.

Growing Green Family Farm in Greenville and Anderson is one of several selling directly to customers.

Right now they’re offering lots of leafy greens like kale, heirloom lettuces plus radishes and turnips.

Co-owner Nathan Vannette says in the past week alone they’ve seen an increase of about 600% in their online ordering platform.

“So we have an online format where people can purchase the produce right online and come here either at our farm on Pendleton Street, we have a drop off at the Swamp Rabbit Cafe, The Pharmacy in Easley, Fork and Plow on North Main Street or our farm in Anderson as well,” said Vannette.

Other Upstate farms selling direct to customer are selling everything from produce to meat and poultry to dairy.

Here is a list of Upstate farms selling direct to customer:

(If you own an Upstate farm that is selling direct to customer and is not on this least, please email Diane Lee at: dlee@wspa.com)