NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate father is now facing an additional charge of homicide by child abuse after his baby girl was found dead in a car in late October in Newberry County.

According to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 23 911 communications received a call regarding a domestic issue in the Prosperity area.

While responding, deputies learned that the biological father of a six-month-old had been allowed to take the child to his home in the Greenville-Spartanburg area.

A deputy spotted the Prius, Collie Dawkins, of Lyman, was driving at a convenience store in Newberry County.

The deputy saw the described suspect in the driver’s seat and an unrestrained baby in a car seat.

Arriving deputies noticed the baby girl was unresponsive and other deputies arrested Dawkins.

Dawkins was charged with domestic violence in the 2nd degree, unlawful conduct toward a child, driving under Suspension, habitual traffic offender, open container, and not having the infant in proper child restraints.

Following an investigation, information and evidence were discovered and Dawkins was charged with homicide by child abuse.

Dawkins was located Wednesday afternoon and taken back into custody. He is currently being held in the Newberry County Detention Center.