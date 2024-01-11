SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) — An Upstate fire department is missing a four-legged friend.

On Wednesday night, the fire department’s dog and mascot, Marshal, got out. According to the fire department, Marshal took off behind the fire station on 4th Street or the Adam’s subdivision area.

At the time of Marshal’s escape, he was not wearing a collar or his fire department harness. The department put up a drone, with no success.

The fire department asks that if anyone sees Marshal, to please call the fire station at (864) 885-2738.

He is described as very friendly, and will come up to just about anybody.