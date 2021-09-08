Upstate fire district reflects on 9/11 ahead of 20th anniversary

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A somber artifact of 9/11 serves as a point of remembrance at a fire department in the Upstate, as we approach the 20th anniversary of the fateful day.

It’s not hard for firefighters to stay busy during their workdays at the Boiling Springs Fire District Station in Greenville.

“Its been a very productive day,” Boiling Springs Fire District Firefighter, Trey Hudson told us.

“You always have to be ready for the unknown,” said Boiling Springs Fire District Firefighter, Jarell Binns.

Each of them have a different reason for choosing this career path. For one of them, it was a calling.

“When I started the firefighting service, I was on cloud nine,” Engineer with the Boiling Springs Fire District, Lisa Ball told 7 News.

Another, a change of mind.

“It was never on my mind. Actually, I was terrified of firemen. I was the kid that would scream and yell when they came in the classroom,” said Binns.

But regardless of what brought them here, an anchor proudly displayed on the front lawn of the fire district’s headquarters, continues to bring them all together.

“We have this piece out here every day to say, we’re not going to forget. Never forget means, never forget,” said Community Risk Reduction Manager, Gary Rogers with the Boiling Springs Fire District.

Gary Rogers with the department told us, they received the steel beam from the World Trade Center a decade ago, ten years after he started working there. Coincidentally, one of his first assignments was dealing with the aftermath of 9/11.

“Even though it’s so many miles apart, we were all feeling the same hurt so one of my first opportunities in the fire service was to just be there for them, pray for them,” Rogers explained.

Regardless of being thousands of miles away, the beam has drawn in a lot of visitors.

“This is part of their home and we’re inviting them to our homes as well and hearing their stories, keeps the memory alive,” said Ball.

And while the day is typically about remembering, they don’t have to worry about that at this fire district. Their focus this year, resilience and reflection.

“I think we’re still all trying to process what happened on 9-11-2001,” Rogers said.

Saturday morning at 8:46 is when a memorial service will be starting at the district’s headquarters on Pelham Road. Everybody is invited to attend the service.

There is also a memorial stair climb slated for Saturday morning at Fluor Field.