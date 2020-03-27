Upstate fitness clubs go virtual

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Unused bikes and empty benches are all that remain as the coronavirus closes gyms across the country. Upstate facilities are turning to online classes to meet the new demand.

“It’s definitely sparked a lot of creativity on our end just trying to keep things fresh and exciting for people,” said Kat Duncan, general manager of Soul Yoga.

Duncan’s yoga studio may be closed, but students are still taking virtual courses in the comfort of their own homes.

“We made that decision at 9 a.m. and we had our first online class at 4:30 that same day, so it was an extremely quick turnaround,” said Duncan who’s yoga studio has been online for nearly two weeks.

Crossfit Potentia in Greenville is making the switch, too.

“We’re trying to give our folks a reason to push themselves,” said Crossfit Trainer Blake Jackson.

The move to online has presented its challenges. It’s something Jackson is embracing.

“We’re actually really, really picky about how you’re picking this weight up, how you’re doing your squat, is your form right?…we love the challenge of ‘now I have to step up my game if my explanation has to be perfect.”

When working out at home you’ll have to get a little creative. Some trainers suggest loading up a backpack with some various books. For freestyle weights you can grab something around the house that weighs a few pounds such as detergent. As for yoga all you need is a simple beach towel and some added weights throughout the home.

There’s a little something for everyone. At Crossfit Potentia you don’t have to be a pro or have all the weights at your disposal. “…we post every evening an equipment version and a non-equipment version…we’ve been able to keep people engaged,” Jackson said.

And during these trying times Soul Yoga continues to partner with local businesses and is also offering a special deal for those in the healthcare industry.

“…to be able to keep doing the workouts, and moving their bodies, and getting a little sweat on or whatever has just helped them maintain their sanity, honestly,” Duncan added.

The online courses not only allow for local businesses to continue operating and connecting with their members, but it’s opened up doors for a broader reach.

We have people joining us from California, New York, Florida, Wisconsin, just like all over the country. So that has been really cool,” said Duncan.

In a time of social distancing, there’s still a way to be active within your fitness community.

Duncan adds, “Having an hour to just focus on my practice and block everything else out is a huge relief and I think it’s like that for our members and our students as well.”

For more information on these online courses you can go to https://cfpotentia.com and http://www.soulyogastudio.com.