Upstate football players power through the unknown to compete for a second chance

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – As local football games are being postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, one local team is still out on the field working hard to prove themselves.

Players on the GSP Huskies, a JUCO football team, have persevered through a challenging year thus far. The last time 7 News spoke with the team in March, players and coaches were prepared to take on the new season with a team full of new recruits searching for a second shot at the sport.

“Our mission is to create that brotherhood and to teach these guys the game of life through football,” Tashun Martin, coach for The GSP Huskies, said.

Until the pandemic began, that’s when practices went virtual and caused some players to drop from the team while others adjusted to their new way of practicing.

Coaches held practices virtually using apps such as Zoom, and a white board to teach players their new plays for the upcoming season.

“I enjoyed it. It gave us the mental reps that we needed to prepare ourselves to compete and to play,” Martin said.

In June, practices resumed to in-person but there were a few changes players needed to become accustomed to before jumping back onto the field. The team acquired a new coaching staff, non-players must wear masks and temperature checks are required before each practice or game.

“We check temperatures before practice and if there’s a fever you have to go home. If you have a slight sniffle or cough, you go home. It’s pretty strict,” Martin said.

The GSP Huskies is meant to be a stepping stone for players on their journey towards playing for a college team. JUCO gives players the opportunity to perfect their skills through training and conditioning before their next big step.

Despite the current state of sports, some players are now getting offers. Damyjai Foster, a Huskies player, received a potential offer for a college in the Carolinas, but said he’s keeping his options open for now.

“I’m thankful I’m being recruited, it’s a blessing. My plans are to leave out with a banger but if I have to continue to stay on the team, I’m willing to do that,” Foster said.

While the future is uncertain one thing is for sure, the players are dedicated to winning this season.

For more information on the GSP Huskies and how to get involved, click here.