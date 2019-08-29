Upstate Forever presents Spg. City Council with ideas to shape future growth

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – City leaders are working to take Spartanburg into the future.

The Mayor of Spartanburg tells 7News over the next 6 months leaders will develop a comprehensive plan.

Jon Inman makes a living by playing music, but 10 years ago he says that wouldn’t have been possible.

“I moved away for a while and came back in 2016. Before I left, in my opinion, there wasn’t much going on but I came back and there’s various opportunities like this things we are doing here with the cultural center. There are tons of bars to play at,” Inman said.

Inman says Spartanburg has changed significantly over the last decade.

According to Upstate Forever by 2040 the population will grow another 20 percent. The organization believes if there’s not a plan in place the growth will pose a threat to quality of life and could result in more traffic, loss of farmland and green space.

The Mayor of Spartanburg agrees.

“Growth is good,” Mayor Junie White told 7News. “You’ve got to have growth, but just sprawled all over the community is not.”

Leaders of Upstate Forever shared their ideas with city council earlier this week. The nonprofit proposed redevelopment near urban areas.

Nicolas Dhers, the owner of Le Spice, says that would greatly benefit businesses.

“We need people actually living here to support businesses downtown, retail, and the restaurant business,” Dhers told 7News.

Another option is creating more multifamily living. But not everyone likes that idea.

“I lived in bigger areas where everyone is packed on top of each other and that’s one of the things I like about here,” Inman said. “Everyone is not packed on top of each other, so I kind of don’t want it to be that sort of thing.”

The Mayor says city council has a lot to consider before creating the new plan that will take Spartanburg into the future.

“We have growth [so] we are going to have to control it,” White said. “Have a plan for it, so that’s what we need to do.”

The Mayor says once the city begins working on the comprehensive plan, it will host public meetings for the community to comment.

To watch the full presentation click here.