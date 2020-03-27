Upstate funeral homes adjusting to changes amidst coronavirus concerns, social distancing

INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – The way we grieve is changing and the finger is being pointed at COVID-19. Funeral homes everywhere are having to adjust their services to accommodate a smaller crowd.

Empty pews in what typically is a full chapel. It’s becoming the norm for Seawright Funeral Home Director Travis Page. He along with funeral directors everywhere are now adjusting to a different way of helping families say good-bye.

“As far as people coming in, family to view, we like to do it 10 at a time,” said Seawright Funeral Home Director/Manager, Travis Page

But other than attendance at the actual memorial services being much smaller, there’s another very important part of the job that funeral directors like Page are left with.

“We try to treat everybody just the way we wanted to be treated if we were on the other side,” Page told us.

That’s consoling grieving families. It’s something Page does on a near daily basis. But now they’re having to step back from the usual.

“We’re used to shaking people’s hands, we’re part of the community. People come in, they know us. They deal with us all the time, they give us a lot of hugs. It’s just hard not being that connected,” Page said.

The same goes over at John Woodward Funeral Home in Spartanburg. Licensed director there, Stinson Woodward Ferguson told us they’re encouraging social distancing. She said they’re only doing graveside services right now as a precaution.

“We are putting out only 10 chairs. Those chairs are being sanitized before and after each graveside and the space between the chairs is greater than what people are probably accustomed to at services,” said John Woodward Funeral Home Licensed Director, Stinson Woodward Ferguson.

Page and Ferguson both told 7 News they will make it work for the people and families dealing with an already tough time in their lives.

“We’re just keeping our fingers crossed and praying everything works out,” Page said.