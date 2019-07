GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – A little girl from the Upstate celebrated her birthday by helping those in need.

Ivey Tapp, 8, held her eighth annual birthday canned food drive Friday morning.

(Source: David Holtzclaw)

Tapp collected about 4,000 cans of food during her drive.

In addition to the food donations, she was able to raise a total of $7,500 to donate.

She will be giving all of the donations to the Greer Community Ministries.