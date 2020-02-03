Upstate golf club holds clinics to teach children with disabilities how to play golf

Greer, SC (WSPA TV)
The Ernie Els for Autism #GameON
program is coming to Greenville this Spring. The program provides golf lessons for children ranging in ages 7-17, #GameON curriculum is directed towards helping children overcome challenges and to improve the quality of life.
This is a partnership between Upstate Adaptive golf and First Tee Upstate.
The programs are in need of coaches to help train children with disabilities. There are still spots open for the Feb 8 clinic.
Equipment at the clinics is provided along with instruction and adaptive tools according to organizers.
There will be $10 clinics for children With disabilities and their Siblings in march, April and May.
for more information about Upstate Adaptive Golf visit www.ucagnow.org
to sign up for the clinic as a coach or sign up your children visit www.firstteeupstate.org/programs/gameon
Please contact: Laura Maurer
Email:lmaurer@thefirstteeupstate.org
Phone: 864-395-6671
Saturday, Saturday, Thursday
*8-Week Summer Series Starts June 2020
March 28, April 25, May 21, at Legacy Pines, Willow Creek, and Botany Woods
PGA & LPGA Members & Therapy Professionals are welcome.
Service Fees
$10 per clinic or $25 for all three *Scholarships available at request www.firstteeupstate.org/programs/gameon