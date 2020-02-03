Upstate golf club holds clinics to teach children with disabilities how to play golf

Greer, SC (WSPA TV)

The Ernie Els for Autism #GameON

program is coming to Greenville this Spring. The program provides golf lessons for children ranging in ages 7-17, #GameON curriculum is directed towards helping children overcome challenges and to improve the quality of life.

This is a partnership between Upstate Adaptive golf and First Tee Upstate.

The programs are in need of coaches to help train children with disabilities. There are still spots open for the Feb 8 clinic.

Equipment at the clinics is provided along with instruction and adaptive tools according to organizers.

There will be $10 clinics for children With disabilities and their Siblings in march, April and May.

for more information about Upstate Adaptive Golf visit www.ucagnow.org

to sign up for the clinic as a coach or sign up your children visit www.firstteeupstate.org/programs/gameon



Please contact: Laura Maurer

Email:lmaurer@thefirstteeupstate.org

Phone: 864-395-6671

Saturday, Saturday, Thursday

*8-Week Summer Series Starts June 2020

March 28, April 25, May 21, at Legacy Pines, Willow Creek, and Botany Woods

PGA & LPGA Members & Therapy Professionals are welcome.



Service Fees

$10 per clinic or $25 for all three *Scholarships available at request www.firstteeupstate.org/programs/gameon