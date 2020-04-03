Upstate golf course remains open, extra safety measures amid COVID-19 pandemic

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – Many businesses and events deemed non-essential are closing such as fitness centers, spectator sports and sporting events that require people to share equipment.

Those businesses that are expected to close until further notice following the executive order Gov. Henry McMaster signed on Wednesday.

Cherokee Valley Golf Course will remain open and they have plans to keep their golfers safe.

Matthew Jennings Director of Operations said he put his staff’s safety first and then came up with a plan for visitors

Which includes social distancing, hand sanitizer, a pool noodle in every hole to prevent hands touching the same spot and several disinfected single occupant golf carts.

Jennings said each golfer drives their own golf carts, or they have the option to walk for all 18 holes, usually with their own golf clubs.

At the end of each use, the golf carts and golf balls are fully disinfected and sanitized for the next person to tee up.

They say this hasn’t been easy but it all must be done.

“They can come out but we do let them know over the phone the restrictions that we have for them. When they are out playing we do let them know that the need to be eight feet away from each other at all times, ” Jennings said.

According to the executive order, sports that do not involve interaction with another person in close proximity , such as golf, can remain open for now.

“We feel it’s a privilege not a right to be open but we do feel it’s essential. It gives people a great opportunity to enjoy this game in a safe environment. We’re blessed to be a game where we’re going to be 6 feet apart,” Jennings said.

Jennings told us they have an option for those who want to avoid contact where golfers can sign up online, show up and park, then grab a golf cart and go which helps people keep their distance.

To learn more about Cherokee Valley Golf Course, or the executive order please click the links to their website.