Upstate HBCU Football Classic

Greenville, SC (WSPA) Sirrine Stadium in Greenville hosted the Upstate HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) Classic on Saturday. This year’s game featured the Historically Black Colleges of Benedict College from Columbia and Fort Valley State University from Georgia.

Photo Journalist Jason Parker gives us a closer look at the game and the Battle of the Bands.

“Today .. this is all about Saturday…” “between the Fort Valley State Wildcats and Benedict College Tigers from Columbia, South Carolina..”

“This is some bragging rights laid out on talk about throughout the year..regardless of which team it is.. were going to cheer for them..”



“The battle of the bands.” (band music) “the fifth quarter”

“the 5th quarter is after the football game (music) it’s a battle between the bands.” “the excitement of seeing which band is gonna do what..””the band just bring people together. sometimes more so than football..”



“I can say that.. for those who missed it this year.. come back next year.

The Upstate HBCU Classic held activities during the week prior to the game. The HBCU College Fair presented an opportunity for students to meet college recruiters face to face. Some students were offered admission tot he school of their choice right on the spot. Some even received money to pay for some of their tuition, books and other school expenses.

On Friday before the football game, the HBCU Classic Conference on Sustaining HBCU’s and the Classic Luncheon took place at the Crowne Plaza, Greenville. Both events were filled with several vice presidents, provost and alumni from HBCU’s around the country.

During the Classic luncheon, Lockheed Martin awarded nearly $300,000 to 3 HBCU’s. NC A&T State University received $99,000, Florida A&M University received $90,000 and Morgan State received $99,000.