Upstate health systems prepare to receive Covid-19 vaccine

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- According to Dr. Saria Saccocio with Prisma Health, the Pfzier vaccine for Covid-19 could be arriving on site for healthcare workers as soon as Monday.

“What we’re hearing from the federal government is that we’ll probably get enough vaccine to vaccinate our team members in December, January, continue into February,” said Dr. Saccocio, who is the ambulatory chief medical officer for Prisma Health.

They’ve been getting ready for months.

“We are prepared and have identified our locations,” she said. “We will start getting these shots in arms right away and anticipate that we can vaccinate a thousand within a week.”

She said it will likely be spring or summer before enough doses are available for everyone.

A spokesperson from Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System told 7News they will be receiving enough of the vaccine for all employees who are face-to-face with patients.

A Bon Secours St. Francis representative said they anticipate a limited supply and will prioritize access for frontline staff.

AnMed Health, Bon Secours St. Francis, and Prisma Health representatives said right now they are not requiring staff to take the vaccine, but they are encouraging it.

“We recognize that this is a new vaccine recently came off of clinical trials,” Sr. Saccocio said. “They’re proven to be quite safe with a high efficacy rate of approximately 95 percent, but we want to support our team members and encourage individuals to step forward to receive that vaccine.”

Health officials in North and South Carolina are reporting record high daily cases, and Dr. Saccocio cautions us to be patient.

“While we have hope on the horizon, it is critical that everyone is doing their part to wear their masks, to wash their hands, to keep their distance and that is critical,” she said. “We have several months to get through.”

DHEC reports there may be a limited number of doses available in the first phase of distribution.

You can view the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s full vaccination here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories