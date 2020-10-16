Upstate high school student, first time voter prepares to cast ballot for presidential election

MOORE, S.C. (WSPA) – The U.S. is now months into a pandemic, which has caused economic hardships leaving many people in the face of an uncertain future. For first time voters the upcoming presidential election could seem quite daunting.

Wylie Shaw, an 18 year-old student at Byrnes High School, said he’s been preparing for this moment since middle school and wants his voice heard.

Shaw plans to vote in the upcoming presidential election for the first time in his life, an opportunity he hopes other first time voters cherish as much as he does.

“I’ve always loved our country. From the time I’ve been in elementary and middle school I’ve understood that we live in the greatest country on the face of the earth,” Shaw said.

Shaw works for the S.C Republican Party as a Field Staffer, going door to door urging people to get out and vote, but he says this election is about more than just party politics.

“This election is not about a Trump or a Biden presidency. This isn’t about the next four years. This is about what our generation’s country is going to look like,” Shaw said.

His deep dive into understanding the complex nature of politics started when he worked for his first campaign making phone calls to registered voters. He said this is when he fell in love with the political process and getting involved with candidates.

“Back in middle school I started out just making phone calls and people would answer and say ‘How old are you?’ I’d tell them and they would just be amazed that someone as young as I was cared enough about the issues to have a phone call with them,” Shaw said.

Shaw told 7 News he’s been to countless rallies, worked on multiple campaigns, met with S.C. Senators and even the President of the United States. Most recently he even worked on his own campaign at his school winning him the title of Byrnes High School Student Body President.

“You see social media and people complaining about issues and I love that. I love that people want to voice their opinions but you have to vote. You’ve gotta get involved show that you have some skin in the game,” Shaw said.

Many people say the 2020 Presidential Election will be one of the most important of our time so young voters like Shaw say no matter your age, it’s important to get involved and vote to make your voice heard.

For more information about how and where to vote in the Upstate, click here.