Upstate Homeschool Co-Op sees increase in interest amid pandemic

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The Upstate Homeschool Co-op has seen an increase in enrollment for the upcoming school year, according to its executive director.

The Co-op offers support and some structure for families who are opting out of traditional school.

“Our interested has just skyrocketed,” Brown said.

Brown started the Upstate Homeschool Co-op in her house more than two decades ago. In 1997 the Co-op had 19 students, she said. Now, it has 749 students enrolled for the upcoming school year, up nearly 100 from last year.

“Some parents…want the continuity,” Brown said.

The Upstate Homeschool Co-op takes students from 4K through 12th grade. It provides a hybrid model where classes meet one or two days a week .

“But they have access to a teacher who’s doing the classes here, and then they finish at home,” Brown said.

Parent Tuesday Wilson said that’s part of why she’s enrolling her rising fifth grader in the Co-op. She said the consistency also appealed to their family, as well as the freedom from restrictions at other schools.

“Required masks, potentially sitting behind plexiglass cubicles all day…partially being very distanced you know all day in the classroom…just not knowing what would be the full expectations and requirements of the public school system, we wanted to look into an alternative,” Wilson said.

Tuition varies by age group. It’s around $400 a year for elementary schoolers. Middle and high school classes are paid for individually. A high school class is $365 for the year.

“They can take one class or they can take five,” Brown said.

Brown said they’re seeing such a big influx of elementary schoolers, that they’ve added extra sections. Brown also said there are still a few spots left in K4 through fifth grade.

The deadline for enrollment in the Upstate Homeschool Co-op is 9 a.m. on August 17.