Upstate hospitals see a rise in COVID cases

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – As COVID cases continue to rise across the nation, we’re seeing a big impact on hospitals right here in the Upstate.

“The definite trend right now is nothing but up,” Emergency Room Physician Dr. Coben Thorn said.

When it comes to the number of COVID cases in the Upstate, Thorn said it’s no secret hospitals are seeing more.

“We’ve definitely seen an uptick in the last several weeks, I would say, compared to how we had been previously; and I think that’s in correlation with the rest of the state and the rest of the country, honestly, at this point,” he said.

According to a map on DHEC’s website on Friday, 82% of Anderson County hospital beds were occupied, with 58 beds available.

Greenville County hospital beds were 79% occupied, with 259 beds available.

“We have some plans in place to expand both our ICU areas and our general floor areas,” Dr. Thorn said.

In Spartanburg County, hospitals were nearing full capacity, with 97% of beds occupied and only 16 left open.

Because of that, officials with Spartanburg Regional told 7 News they’re having to make some changes, like delaying elective surgeries.

Dr. Thorn said, luckily, Bon Secours is not at that point yet.

“We are still allowing one visitor for people–within reason–as long as you are not actively contagious with Coronavirus,” he said.

According to DHEC’s website on Friday, 9% of inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina were occupied by COVID patients and 24% of ICU beds across the state had COVID patients in them.

But, with the holidays coming up, health officials expect the Coronavirus to continue to be a challenge.

“You want to see your family members, you want to not be alone during the holidays, because there’s additional stress and things that go with social isolation–it’s a real thing,” Dr. Thorn said.

But Dr. Thorn said we have to be careful with family gatherings–especially if elderly people are involved.

“Obviously, the smaller you can do, the better. And you still want to be careful, because those are definitely, unfortunately, events where diseases have been spread,” he said.

In the meantime, Dr. Thorn wants to remind everyone to not put off seeking care for other conditions that are not related to COVID.

“The Coronavirus scared so many people away from the ER that people are actually staying at home when they really should be seen,” he said. “The main message I would have for the community is to not ignore other things that are going on, because people are still having heart attacks and strokes. Don’t wait. A lot of these things are time-sensitive, so we don’t want to ignore other thing as well.”