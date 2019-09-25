Upstate hospitals team up to continue cancer research trials

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Three Upstate hospital systems have been working together to beat cancer.

Doctors involved said they have been working towards increasing survival rates of cancer patients.

Cancer researchers involved with the program said there has been many gains on every part of the cancer research spectrum.

Gibbs Cancer Center, Bon Secours St. Francis Heath System and AnMed Health were awarded more than $14.4 million to create the Upstate Carolina National Cancer Institute Community Oncology Research Program (NCORP).

“These funds pay for our research nurses and they purchase computers for us,” Dr. James Bearden said.

Not only does the funding pay for those things, but other crucial parts of treatment for various cancers.

NCORP will connect cancer patients in the Upstate with the most up to date clinical trials.

The hospitals involved said one of their priorities is to reach rural, minority and under-served cancer patients.

Each one of the hospitals has satellite hospitals that stretch out into the community so we can make studies available in rural areas,” Bearden said.

The program will help patients going through standard treatment and also experimental treatment.

“That’s a big benefit for patients to be able to get leading cancer care while still sleeping at home in their own bed, while still having meals cooked by their own family, while still being able to go to church or school or attend events here in their own community” Dr. Amy Curtis said.

