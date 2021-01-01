Upstate hospitals welcome first babies of 2021

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – Hospitals in the Upstate welcomed the first babies of the New Year on Friday Jan. 1. 2021.

AnMed Health in Anderson welcomed its first baby of 2021 at 8:57 a.m. on New Year’s Day. A baby girl was born to Christian Johnson, of Anderson. Rileigh May Autry was 7 pounds, 1 ounce and 19 ½ inches long.

AnMed Health welcomed its first baby of 2021 at 8:57 a.m. (Photo: AnMed Health)

The first baby at Bon Secours in Greenville was born at 10:44 a.m. Darla Blackstone and Robbie Krzyzanowski, of Pelzer, welcomed a baby boy named Karter Krzyzanowski. At 19.5 inches long and 7 pounds, 1 ounce, Karter is the couple’s first child.

We’ll continue to update this story throughout the day with the Upstate’s first babies of 2021.