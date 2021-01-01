Upstate hospitals welcome first babies of 2021

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – Hospitals in the Upstate welcomed the first babies of the New Year on Friday Jan. 1. 2021.

AnMed Health in Anderson welcomed its first baby of 2021 at 8:57 a.m. on New Year’s Day. A baby girl was born to Christian Johnson, of Anderson. Rileigh May Autry was 7 pounds, 1 ounce and 19 ½ inches long.

AnMed Health welcomed its first baby of 2021 at 8:57 a.m. (Photo: AnMed Health)

The first baby at Bon Secours in Greenville was born at 10:44 a.m. Darla Blackstone and Robbie Krzyzanowski, of Pelzer, welcomed a baby boy named Karter Krzyzanowski. At 19.5 inches long and 7 pounds, 1 ounce, Karter is the couple’s first child.

We’ll continue to update this story throughout the day with the Upstate’s first babies of 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

