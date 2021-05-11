Upstate Housing Market working to keep up with demand

The housing boom continues across the upstate with realtors and potential buyers coming up short in their search for inventory.

Multiple Listing Service also known as MLS statistics paints a picture no buyer wants to see, thousands of customers and only a few houses to choose from. It’s a dilemma even seasoned realtors didn’t see coming.

Nearly 3-thousand single family homes, condo’s and townhomes are available to buy in Greenville, but those looking to purchase…. outnumber the inventory.

“It’s a bidding war out there. i can’t tell you how many times a house will go on the market and there are multiple offers with a week.” Greater Greenville Realtors Association, CEO, Nick Sabatine said,

Some properties are snatched up within 24-hours of going on the market.

“After the recession it was 120 days in the market, sometime 180 days on the market and now we’re down to 40, low 40’s”, Sabatine said.

Sabatine says some buyers are even paying over asking price.

The Realtors association supports and helps realtors with continuing education classes, it also keeps them informed in an ever changing market.

The average price of a home in the Greenville area grew from 260,000 in 2020 to more than 300,000 in 2021.

“I never would have predicted this, neither did the national association of economist, they didn’t predict it either. It’s unusual, but it all boils down to inventory and low interests rates, low mortgage rates also.” Sabatine said.

So far this year in Greenville, more than a billion dollars in properties sold so far this year, compared to 8 million this same time last year.

Officials say builders are finding it difficult to keep up with demand.

“By the time those houses are built and constructed it will be a year from now, that will help with inventory, but right now it’s not helping.” Sabatine said.

According to the experts increased housing demand isn’t confined to the upstate market, the same short supply – high demand is an issue across the county.