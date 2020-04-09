Upstate ice cream shop sweetening hard times with a special community project to uplift spirits

PENDLETON, SC (WSPA)–An Anderson County ice cream shop has started a community project in hopes of encouraging those who may feel down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The owner of Mama Rae’s Ice Cream Shoppe, started a video series called, #tinybuildingbigcommunity. She hopes with a little ice cream and by people posting inspirational videos, it’ll keep people uplifted.

Some people may look to ice cream as their source of happiness when they face the rocky roads of life.

With the COVID-19 crisis a temporary dark cloud for everyone, the owner is trying to spread joy with more than just a scoop.

“We’re just trying to keep connected with them in creative ways to show them they’re not alone, we’re still here. It’s just different right now,” said Raegan Young, Owner of Mama Rae’s Ice Cream Shop.

The remedy, she hopes, is her new video series. It’s a tool she hopes will spread some encouragement while people are cooped up in quarantine.

“To make people feel connected, but to also make them feel like they got some power over this situation and they’re bringing light to other people’s days,” Young said.

Each day, the Pendleton ice cream shoppe will post one video to their Facebook page of someone doing something good.

This is the reason why a truck driver sent in his one minute and 30 second video of inspiration.

“I just felt like with me doing the job I do, it would be beneficial for me to get out there and be a part of the opportunity to spread some positivity and some hope,” said Landess Richardson, participant.

Recently, people have sent in videos of themselves singing, dancing, and telling jokes. Young hopes it’s the pick me up that everyone needs.

“God didn’t put me here to sell ice cream. He created me to bring joy to other people,” Young said.

She’s not just bringing joy to those on Facebook. Young is also doing ‘Random Acts of Ice Cream’, and giving it out to essential workers who she calls community heroes.

“Our main goal is to spread joy. It’s a little hard these days to find it,” Young said.

They may be currently only giving out ice cream through a window at this tiny building, but they want people to feel hope and love with every video they share from miles away.



“So whatever we can do to go out there and spread joy, is what we’ll do,” Young exclaimed.

“It’s kind of scary. It’s a lot of uncertainty to it, but we just got to be faithful and hope for the best,” Richardson added.

The owner said she’ll keep doing the video series for as long as necessary. To get involved with the video project, you can visit their Facebook page. To send your inspirational videos, email the ice cream shoppe at mamaraes@outlook.com.

The owner said they will give out free ice cream to anyone who participates. Staff also said you can redeem your free ice cream reward at anytime you feel comfortable.