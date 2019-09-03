Upstate IMT deploys towards coast ahead of Hurricane Dorian

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Crews along the coast are already requesting extra resources as Hurricane Dorian heads towards the Carolinas.

The Upstate Incident Mangement Team is packing up supplies to head to Dillon County ahead of the storm. They are sending five of their team members to help run logistics for the counties near the coast.

As the counties in the PeeDee begin to run out of their own resources and their emergency operations people need a break, this team steps in to help organize everything from boat rescue efforts to monitoring evacuations as roads flood and close.

“What we do is build a 12 hour operation plan so we are planning for the following day where we need resources to go, any supplies we need so we are always working 24 hours out,” said Adam Zenoni who is the Operations Section Chief for the Upstate IMT this deployment.

In total, the team has around 25 members from across the Upstate, but only five will leave on Wednesday from Anderson and Spartanburg.

The group will leave from the City of Anderson’s Fire Station #1 around 8 a.m.

After they’ve arrived in Dillon, if more resources are needed another team will deploy out.