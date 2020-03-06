Upstate kindergartner helps translate Spanish in classroom

WOODRUFF, SC (WSPA) – Scarllet Sales-Lara is not your typical kindergartner, in fact her parents say she’s very special and talented.

Many children at Woodruff Primary School come into class ready to learn. Scarllet comes in to teach, learn, and help out.

Scarllet is one of four Spanish- speaking students in the classroom and every day she comes in ready to help translate for her Spanish speaking peers.

The 5-year-old started learning English last year, but she became fluent within that short period of time and her teacher said she’s excelling with both languages.

“Not only does she translate for our Spanish- speaking friends, but she goes above and beyond in every aspect of the classroom. She’s a true leader and she always steps up to the plate and volunteers,” Woodruff Primary School teacher Susan Guillot said.

In order to keep her focused on her education, Scarllet is not allowed to help anyone else until her own classwork is finished, which teachers said motivates her to listen in class and complete her work on time.

Scarllet helps teachers translate books in Spanish during read aloud time and she teaches Spanish words to kids that only speak English.

She was recognized at Woodruff Primary School’s Family Celebration for her willingness to help students.

Officials for Spartanburg District Four recognized her on Facebook.

“She gave our Spanish speaking students a voice so that they could be understood and heard! Way to go Scarllet,” Spartanburg District Four said.

Scarllet’s parents say they continue to teach her English at home and they are very proud of her for her excellent work in the classroom.