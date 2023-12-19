PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) — Community members and law enforcement officers from across the Upstate came together for a benefit concert to support Cpl. Lucas Watts, the Oconee County deputy who was shot in the line of duty.

The event was hosted by the Pickens Police Department and featured a bluegrass concert, silent auction and blood donation. The proceeds were donated to Watts and his family.

“We are doing exactly what we set out to do – to stand together as a law enforcement community and send a message to them that we care about them,” Pickens Police Chief Randal Beach said.

Police officers and sheriff’s deputies from across the Upstate gathered at the event. They proudly wore their uniforms and displayed their patrol cars — a show of support among law enforcement.

“I think events like that are a testament to the strength of law enforcement but also the community — the entire Upstate community — that shows up to support Cpl. Watts and his family,” Chief Deputy Chuck James, of the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said he was “overwhelmed” by the show of support.

“For an agency and county outside of Oconee to do something for one of our deputies is kind of a little bit overwhelming,” Crenshaw said. “But, it’s reassuring as well to know that the Upstate of South Carolina supports law enforcement.”

“For these citizens, who don’t even know us, to come out here and offer support for Lucas and the deputies in Oconee County is just really rewarding and makes us feel good,” he added.

According to updates from Watts’ family, he has been released from the hospital and is being treated at a rehabilitation center. Crenshaw said Watts faces a “long road to recovery.”

“Just ask folks to continue to pray,” Crenshaw said. “He’s going through rehabilitation. It’s a very strenuous process for him that’s done on a daily basis.”

“The best way that I can relate this to folks is to think of Lucas as having a very severe stroke,” he added. “He’s having to learn everything over, possibly to walk again and talk again. It’s going to be a long process.

The following letter, written by Governor Henry McMaster, was read during Tuesday’s event: