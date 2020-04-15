Upstate law firm holds live chat to help public navigate criminal justice system during COVID19

GREENVILLE S.C. (WSPA) – The criminal justice system has had to adapt since the coronavirus pandemic has put many cases on hold.

Moorman Law Firm will be offering virtual help.

Thursday at 10 a.m. Greenville attorney Andy Moorman will be hosting a Facebook live to explain what is happening with the legal system during this time.

Moorman will talk about how to keep your case moving while courts are closed, how the outbreak has affected chances of getting a bond, and more.

He will not necessarily be giving legal advice, but he will be able to answer questions.

Moorman suggested clients and attorneys have a great opportunity to maintain good communication because many attorneys have the time to be in the office.

For more information, check out their Facebook page.