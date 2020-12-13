Upstate locals discuss vaccine distribution

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA)- Several people enjoying downtown Spartanburg Saturday said they were thinking about the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine scheduled for Monday.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported near record high numbers of positive Coronavirus tests this weekend. Paula and Richard Bergen said they would be open to taking the vaccine.

“I just recently got the flu shot and havent had side effects so im on a streak right now and willing to take the risk,” said Richard Bergen.

“There have been some studies where the vaccine has gone out and been tested on folks and side effects were headaches nausea dizziness and some other things they’re experiencing ,” said Camara.

Sara Lindsay works at a fitness club and was out enjoying the day with her family. She said the vaccination was on her mind but wasn’t interested in taking it anytime soon.

“I’m not real sure…maybe a year,” said Lindsay.