Upstate man accused of stealing 2 trailers from 2 construction sites in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested a man on grand larceny charges related to the theft of two utility trailers from two separate incidents.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, they started an investigation into reports of thefts of two separate utility trailers from two separate locations in the county Monday morning.

One trailer — a 1998 black 21-foot box trailer owned by a construction company — was taken from a construction site location on Retreat Pointe Road near West Union.

The trailer was valued at around $8,000 and contained construction tools and equipment.

The second trailer — a white 16-foot enclosed trailer with blue letters on three sides used in the construction business — was owned by a contractor and was taken from a construction site.

The estimated value of the trailer was at around $6,000, and also contained construction tools and equipment.

According to the release, the theft cases were turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division and it was determined that Carl Frank Crane, 46, of Walhalla and Seneca, allegedly stole both trailers and their contents sometime over this past weekend.

Crane was arrested and booked into the Oconee County Detention Center at around 1:20 p.m. Thursday on a temporary custody order.

He has since been charged with two counts of grand larceny.

Crane remains in the detention center on $20,000 bond. Upon his release he will be required to wear an electronic monitoring device.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the thefts.