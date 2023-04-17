GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Easley man was arrested for pretending to be a law enforcement officer in order to rob a victim of cash.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office charged 44-year-old Jerry Jacob Nabors with kidnapping, strong-armed robbery and impersonating a police officer.

Deputies initiated an investigation on April 4th after receiving a report that Nabors approached the victim on the 200 block of Old Grove Road claiming to be an officer.

Nabors was described as wearing plain clothes with a “badge” around his neck, deputies said.

The victim told deputies that Nabors threatened to take him to jail when he was unable to present a driver’s license.

Deputies said Nabors coerced the victim to ride with him to the bank where the victim was forced to withdraw money.

Investigators learned that Nabors approached several other residents under similar circumstances.

He was reportedly seen in the area wearing a uniform according to officials.

Nabors was arrested by the Pickens City Police Department before he was transferred to Greenville County on a $30,000 bond.

He remains in custody on an unrelated hold from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone that may be a victim of the same or similar circumstances should call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 271-5210.