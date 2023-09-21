SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greer man was arrested on 10 charges connected to child sex crimes.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that 46-year-old Charles Todd Reid was charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third-degree. Each offense is punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

Investigators with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said Reid possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

He was arrested on September 13th.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.