Upstate man celebrates birthday with $1M lottery win

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A Boiling Springs man won $1 million from a scratch-off ticket just in time for his birthday.
Dennis Ressler bought the winning Carolina Millions scratch-off ticket at Breakers Inman convenience store on Asheville Highway, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a news release.
They say Ressler is “celebrating his birthday $1 million richer.”
Ressler claimed his prize Tuesday.
“This is life changing…Unbelievable. I’m going to win Powerball next,” Ressler is quoted in the release.
The odds of winning Carolina Millions are 1 in 1.8 million.