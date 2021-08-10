Upstate Man Charged In Connection To January Six Capitol Riot

Anderson resident Derek Cooper Gunby is at least the second Upstate resident to be charged in connection with the January six capitol riot.

Gunby was charged in United States District Court with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building, according to the complaint filed today by the United States attorney.

Court documents show that the FBI linked Gunby to the riot through multiple social media posts and security camera images from the Capitol.

According to the court filing, a video recount of the event posted by Gunby shows him speaking to the camera saying in part “came a little closer to some nightsticks and rubber bullets than we wanted to. But, this was ultimately peaceful. I do believe that the Metro police here in Washington do understand the stark difference between Trump supporters, the patriots, what have you, than say ANTIFA, Black Lives Matter. The character is completely different. There couldn’t be more of a stark difference in justification, and intent, and capability. If the American patriot wanted to storm this Capitol, take over this building, and take care of all of Congress in there, they could do it. They could do it.”

A task force agent with the FBI spoke with Gunby in his home in Anderson in early February. The agent’s account of the interview says that Gunby “went to Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021 to listen to President Trump speak.”

The agent asked Gunby “if he went inside the Capitol,” to which he replied that he did. Gunby told the agent that “there was no one stopping him from going in, so he went in and walked around.”

You can read the full statement of facts filed with the court here.