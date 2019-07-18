Upstate man crashes after leading deputies on pursuit, foot chase

Clint Wayne Holdbrooks faces several charges after a two-county pursuit ended in a crash and foot chase (Anderson Co. Detention Center).

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A pursuit ended with a crash and foot chase Wednesday night in Piedmont.

Anderson County deputies attempted to stop a van near the Greenville County line on Highway 86.

7News crew at the scene was told the van turned around and re-entered Greenville County where it crashed into a car.

The driver of the van ran from the crash, but was apprehended.

Deputies identified the suspect as Clint Wayne Holdbrooks.

The 30-year-old Gray Court man is in the Anderson County Detention Center on charges of failure to stop for blue lights, possession of meth, unlawful possession of a weapon and other alleged crimes, according to jail records.

Holdbrooks also had an active warrant for possession of stolen property, deputies say.

7News crew said the driver who was hit was checked out by EMS at the scene.

Clint Wayne Holdbrooks is facing several charges after a two-county pursuit ended in a crash and foot chase (WSPA)

).



