ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Clinton man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly performing a criminal sexual act on a six-year-old in 2020.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office charged 29-year-old Wesley Earl Woodward with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years of age.

Investigators said the incident occurred in November 2020 on the 500 block of Mill Street in Williamston.

The incident was confirmed by the victim during a forensic interview, deputies said.

Woodward was apprehended and booked into the Anderson County Detention Center.

The incident remains under investigation by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.