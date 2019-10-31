Upstate man had 200 pieces of marijuana-infused candy, police say

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — North Carolina drug investigators allegedly seized 200 pieces of marijuana-infused Halloween candy from an Upstate man.

Greenville Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers received a tip that marijuana (THC-infused) candy would be delivered to Greenville, N.C.

Police say detectives made contact with Owen Lee McKinney, 21, of Anderson.

McKinney had 200 Nerds Rope candies allegedly infused with THC, according to police. They also found a gun and $1,600 in cash on the suspect.

Detectives think the candy was going to be distributed at college parties and said there’s “no reason to believe it was intended to be distributed to young children trick or treating.”

Police say McKinney was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule VI and carrying a concealed weapon.

McKinney was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $15,000 secure bond.

