SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man was sentenced to 43 years in prison for a slew of crimes including manslaughter and armed robbery.

The Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office said 31-year-old Troy Dashaun Braxton pleaded guilty Tuesday to the following charges:

Voluntary manslaughter

Armed Robbery (five counts)

Possession of a Weapon During Commission of a Violent Crime (two counts)

Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature

Failure to Stop to Blue Light

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

7NEWS previously reported that on Jan. 21, 2020, a chase occurred when Braxton failed to stop for a deputy at the intersection of John B. White, Sr. Boulevard and Southport Road.

Braxton stopped the car and ran from officers, but he was later apprehended.

Investigators said evidence found in Braxton’s vehicle determined that he was involved in an armed robbery on Jan. 1 that took place at The Donnette on Asheville Highway.

The same evidence tied Braxton to the robbery and fatal shooting of 32-year-old Juan Booker at Promenade Apartments on Jan. 10.

Video footage, phone records and interviews confirmed Braxton was involved in both robberies.

Braxton also admitted to his involvement in both incidents according to investigators.

In 2021, Braxton received more charges after he and other individuals attacked an inmate at the detention center causing him to fracture his skull, officials said.

He received numerous sentences, some running concurrent to one another, which totaled his sentencing to 43 years in prison.

Braxton’s prior criminal history includes convictions in Florida for common law robbery and burglary

He also has had prior convictions in South Carolina for third-degree assault and battery of a high aggravated nature and burglary.