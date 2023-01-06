(WSPA) – A Greer man was sentenced to over seven years in federal prison in regard to theft of government funds of over $1 million.

51-year-old Jonathan W. Sumter pleaded guilty to his scheme to defraud South Carolina Medicaid.

According to evidence presented in court, Sumter founded PHC Supportive Services as a company allegedly providing health services to disabled, low-income individuals through the Medicaid program.

The company billed SC Medicaid over $1 million for services never performed between 2015 and 2019, investigators said.

Investigators said the government provided evidence that PHC never had any actual clients or service providers.

Sumter repeatedly billed Medicaid by using stolen National Provider Identifier numbers of nine healthcare professionals to create fraudulent invoices according to investigators.

Sumter then used the stolen identities of 196 Medicaid members without their knowledge or consent.

Caregivers and clients contacted by investigators confirmed they had never received any services from Sumter or PHC.

“Using stolen identities of the most defenseless people to steal money from the hard-working people of South Carolina is unacceptable,” U.S. Attorney Adair Boroughs said.

“We will continue to aggressively prosecute offenders who steal from programs designed to provide sorely needed care for our most vulnerable citizens.”

Sumter was also ordered to repay $1,055,373.66 in restitution to South Carolina Medicaid.

He was sentenced to 92 months in prison.