Upstate man sentenced in Tennessee meth ring case

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WSPA) – A South Carolina man has been sentenced to almost 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, launder money and possess firearms in connection with trafficking.

The U.S. attorney’s office in East Tennessee said Leonard Wayne Mullinax, 49, of Gaffney, was sentenced Monday to 19 years and seven months. Prosecutors said Mullinax supplied 48-year-old co-defendant Edward Walters of Surgoinsville, Tennessee, with more than 8 pounds (4 kilograms) of methamphetamine for about a year. Walters is awaiting sentencing.

Prosecutors say officers searched Mullinax’s home and business in Gaffney, finding methamphetamine, a drug ledger, 28 guns and drug paraphernalia.

Six others from Tennessee and South Carolina were previously sentenced to terms ranging from 10 years to about 16 1/2 years.

