SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greer man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after admitting to assaulting a child.

According to officials, James Roy Bryant, 42, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor in June.

Investigators said the crime was reported to Greer police on December 2019.

The victim described the incident in detail during a forensic interview, officials said.

The circuit judge issued a 15-year prison sentence for one charge and a consecutive 15-year prison sentence for the other two charges that were suspended to five years of probation.

Bryant will be registered as a sex offender and on lifetime GPS monitoring.