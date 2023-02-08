SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Taylors man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in reference to a 2019 homicide at a Greer laundromat.

Officials said 43-year-old Kevin Choice pleaded guilty Tuesday to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

7NEWS previously reported that on Halloween of 2019, the Greer Police Department responded to a shooting at Speedwash Laundromat on North Line Street.

Upon arrival, officers located 39-year-old Adam Vasquez with at least one gunshot wound in the parking lot.

Investigators learned that Vasquez agreed to hold Choice’s belongings while Choice was in the process of finding a new home.

Choice became frustrated when he was unable to contact Vasquez about his belongings.

According to officials, Choice made threats to third parties about what would happen if he was unable to retrieve his belongings from Vasquez.

On the evening of the shooting, Choice spotted Vazquez’s car and approached the vehicle.

He fired a shot in the car and another as Vasquez attempted to flee, investigators said.

Vasquez died at the scene.

In December of 2019, Choice was arrested on unrelated charges.

Choice received 25 years for voluntary manslaughter and an additional 5 years for possession of a weapon during a violent crime.