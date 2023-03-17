SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole following his eleventh burglary.

According to the Seventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Keith Vincent Brown, 55, of Spartanburg, was found guilty of first-degree burglary and petit larceny Thursday.

The solicitor’s office said the crimes occurred at a home on Parris Bridge Road on October 5, 2021, around 8:00 p.m.

Family members driving by the victim’s home noticed an unfamiliar vehicle in the driveway and an unknown man walking around inside the home so they called 911.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, they noticed a window had been broken and items including a television, remote control, and wallet had been stolen.

After a brief search, deputies located Brown with the homeowner’s wallet in his pocket as well as multiple identification cards and a television remote control that had been stolen from the home.

Brown’s prior criminal history included convictions for:

two counts of grand larceny

eight counts of petit larceny

bribing an officer

assault battery in the third degree

two counts of resisting arrest

two counts of assault battery of a high and aggravated nature

The solicitor’s office said he has ten prior burglary convictions.

The judge also sentenced Brown to a concurrent 10 years in prison for petit larceny as a third or subsequent property offense.