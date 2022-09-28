SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — An Upstate man won $300,000 in the South Carolina Education Lottery, according to a press release.

The man, who was not identified, said he bought a $10 lottery ticket at the Pelzer Pointe Shell on Easley Highway in Pelzer, according to the press release.

He noticed his lottery ticket was a winner but waited until the evening to scratch off the total amount he won, according to the press release.

“I teared up,” he told lottery officials when he realized what his ticket was worth. “It was a busy day,” he said. “I was just waiting for a chance to sit down and relax.”

He said he needs time to figure out what to do with the money.

“I’m still deciding how to spend it,” he said, according to the press release.

The winner overcame odds of 1 in 1,000,000 to win $300,000 in the Money Mania Extra Play game. Pelzer Pointe Shell in Pelzer received a commission of $3,000 for selling the claimed ticket, according to the press release.