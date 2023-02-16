GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Friday the 13th was a lucky day for an Upstate lottery player.

According to the SC Education Lottery, the man was leaving for vacation when he stopped by the Publix on West Butler Road in Mauldin when he bought the winning ticket.

“I’m debt free,” the winner said.

The winner drove to the lottery’s claim center before closing time, cashed his ticket and left for his trip.

He overcame the odds of 1 in 1,080,000 to win the top $300,000 prize in the Gold Rush game.

Publix received a commission of $3,000 for selling the claimed ticket.