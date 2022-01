LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate man stopped to get gas at a Laurens convenience store and won thousands on a scratch-off.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, he won $75,000 on a Loteria scratch-off at the Value Spot on Church Street.

According to officials, the man said that he never goes to that gas station, but he is glad he did.

Value Spot received a commission of $750 for selling the claimed ticket, officials said.