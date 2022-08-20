ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- He was supposed to be suiting up for the first Wren Youth football game of the season, but 11-year-old Huston has been in the hospital since Tuesday.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office described the accident as horrible, saying a parent at Wren High School was picking up their own student when they hit Huston with their car.

Deputies say Huston had walked over from Wren Middle, which is right across the street from the high school.

His family says he suffered broken ribs and a laceration on his liver.

The family has been asking the community for prayers.

However, his football coach Jessie Levi decided to do more, by starting several fundraisers to cover medical expenses.

Levi said, “The main thing the family is asking me is to say first of all to express their gratitude for the wren community and Anderson County as a whole has really come together to try and get behind this kid and show him that he has our support.”

Levi says there will be a t-shirt sale Saturday at the Wren Youth Association games and hopes everyone will come out to lift up this family in need.

Levi said, “We’ve already got a lot of shirts preordered, we’ll have all of those Saturday hopefully and we’ll have additional one on sight we can sell here at the field.”

If you’re planning on going to support Huston tomorrow, the games start at 9 a.m. and go to noon, the youth association says all entry fees will be waved.