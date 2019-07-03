Upstate mom ‘humbled’ after viral post leads to late son’s truck

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – An Upstate mother is grateful to her community after her viral Facebook post led to the recovery of a truck that was stolen with precious memories inside it.

“It felt like that moment that I lost Josh all over again when I got that call,” said Laurie Lee of the moment she learned of the theft.

Almost four years after her son Josh was among four USC Upstate students killed in a wreck, she’s been keeping his memory alive.

“That truck is not just a truck to us,” she said. “Only thing left that we could tangibly touch. It had his smell.”

She says his Chevy truck means a lot and it was on campus when he was killed.

“It still has his broome tassel where he graduated high school hanging. It had his cleats still in the back. It had his uniform, his hat up, a gatorade bottle from when he touched it,” said Lee. “We keep it clean but it’s a remembrance of what used to be.”

Memories she says were stolen when someone took the truck after it was dropped off to get detailed.

“We took it Saturday and got the phone call Monday morning,” Lee said.

She posted what happened on Facebook Monday morning and thousands of nationwide shares later someone messaged her that evening.

“She said I think I found your truck,” Lee recalled.

She says spartanburg police helped recover it near East Main Street.

“The perpetrators – they did take his radio, and they took his cologne so I don’t have that smell no more to spray,” Lee said.

She says she’s grateful to everyone who helped.

“Let’s people know there is good in this world,” she said. “We appreciate it and we are so humbled by this act of kindness that y’all have given us again.”

Spartanburg Police are handling the investigation.