Upstate mom sentenced in abuse of 9-month-old

LAURENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) -- An Upstate woman will serve prison time after prosecutors say she admitted to abusing her 9-month-old son.

Erica Shunta Kelley, 25, pleaded guilty to inflicting great bodily injury on a child, 8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo said in a statement issued Friday.

Kelley was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Stumbo said her son was rushed to the hospital after investigators looking into abuse allegations found the infant at Kelley’s home with numerous injuries, including bruises and scars all over his body, broken arm and leg, and 10 healing rib fractures.

Prosecutors say Kelley admitted to physically abusing the child.

It’s not the first time she abused a child.

Kelley was previously convicted for unlawful abuse or neglect of a child in a similar incident with another child in 2013, according to Stumbo. He said she received a three-year prison sentence in that case.

“It is heartbreaking to see the abuse this 9-month-old child endured at the hands of the mother who was supposed to shield him from the very same evil she inflicted upon him. It is my hope and prayer that this young man can overcome his difficult start to life and can one day become the man he was created to be,” Stumbo said in a statement.